1 adult, 1 juvenile still in custody after shooting incident in San Augustine County

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is still in critical condition, and two people are in custody after a shooting incident that occurred in the northwest San Augustine County on Sept. 11.
Sixty-two-year-old Chester Cleveland Holloway, one of the suspects in the case, is still being held in the San Augustine County Jail on an aggravated assault-family violence with a weapon charge. A justice of the peace set Holloway’s bond amount at $750,000.
A juvenile who was also allegedly involved in the assault was also arrested and is still in custody.
According to a press release, the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting. The shooting occurred during a disturbance at a home in the northwest part of San Augustine County at about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.
A medical helicopter transported the victim to a hospital, where he is still in critical condition, according to the press release.
“No further information is being released at this time as the case is still open and pending further investigation,” the press release stated.
