‘Ye Olde Antique Mall’ vendors return

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The ‘Ye Olde Antique Mall’ in Tyler is back open, three months after a fire forced them to close down. Vendors explain their journey leading up to reopening their doors for their clients.
In June, vendors were displaced after a fire damaged their antiques, leaving the building unhabitable. The day after the fire, vendors collected what items could be salvaged.
“Every day we would bring two or three tubs of merchandise that was covered in soot and just start cleaning it. The process was long, it took us about six weeks because I had a lot of things. But almost everything that you see in this booth, was in that fire. Amazingly it cleaned up.”
Two weeks ago the building was empty, but vendors worked relentlessly to open the doors.
“It’s almost amazing that we all jumped in and did this so well, so quick. So far, we’ve had a lot of our older customers and some new customers already and that’s wonderful.”
Polly Hitt is a vendor and lived above the mall when the fire happened and she says she’s excited to be back.
“It’s fun to be able to see everyone again and to see what they found, what treasures they brought in”
Hitt spent three months cleaning and restoring her items and describes what it’s like to be a part of this journey.
“I’m very happy for everyone involved because it’s been a real trying thing. Just getting closure from the other building because we really saved nothing from our booth and I had some fabulous pieces at that booth and so did everybody else.”
The antique mall has now relocated to the opposite corner of the street.
The mall is currently open today but there will be a grand opening ceremony on October 3rd.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.