Volunteer Central: Places to serve your East Texas neighbors in need

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week’s list has a number of organizations who need some helping hands in East Texas.
Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.
Heart to Heart Hospice
Volunteers provide important services to hospice organizations and the people they serve. Whether it’s providing companionship to a person in the final months and weeks of life, offering support to family members and caregivers, or helping with community outreach, the contributions of volunteers are essential to the important work provided by our staff. Become a part of our team TODAY! For more information, contact Michelle Miller at 903-593-6616.
CASA for Kids of East Texas
You can make a difference in the life of a child. Every child deserves a chance in life. Become a CASA and be that chance for a child. CASA advocates are the voice for children in foster care. They build relationships with children and speak up for their best interest in court, giving 4 – 12 hours of their time per month. For more information, call our office at 903-597-7725 or visit our website: https://casaforkidsofet.org/
Smith County
Smith County needs qualified volunteers to supplement clerical work in various county departments. From scanning documents, data entry, to answering telephones, we have several opportunities to make an impact in Smith County government. We also need volunteers in the animal shelter. For more information, email volunteer@smith-county.com
Hospice of East Texas
Volunteers give the gift of time! The Hospice of East Texas has opened a Thrift Shop in Jacksonville and we have wonderful volunteer opportunities in the new shop. In addition, caring volunteers are needed in the Longview area. Our volunteers tell us, “Being a hospice volunteer is the most rewarding work they’ve ever done”. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice: www.hospiceofeasttexas.org
For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3496.
North Tyler Developmental Academy
North Tyler Developmental Academy is looking for a retired librarian or someone with the skills and knowledge to help set up their library. We have received several donations of books that need to be organized and shelved. We also need shelves labeled with the appropriate categories. Materials are here to complete the job. This project may take several weeks to complete depending on the time a volunteer has to give to it. Please contact Mrs. Roxbury at director@northtylerday.org or 903-592-3671
PATH
People Attempting to Help needs volunteers in reception, food pantry, casework and youth mentors. PATH is open Monday – Thursday from 8am until 4pm. For more information, contact Michael Vasquez at (903) 617-2823 or Volunteer@PATHhelps.org
