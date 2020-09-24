Smith County Jail removed from state’s non-compliant list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards non-compliant list.
The jail was added to the list back in May due to meal and exercise issues.
Following that inspection, the county hired the state inspector to be the captain of the jail.
A jail is removed from the list once a corrective plan is submitted and the jail passes a follow-up inpection.
Previous story: Smith County sheriff brings state jail inspector on staff
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.