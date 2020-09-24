Pine Tree ISD superintendent talks district COVID numbers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday afternoon, the state released COVID-19 numbers for every public school district in the state.
Pine Tree ISD is reporting eight students and two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Steve Clugston talks about the context parents should know as they look at this list.
“I think the biggest thing is just realizing the sheer number of people that we have. We’ve got 4,500-plus students students and 675 employees. That’s a lot of people. I think the best thing to look at is -- we get cases and they’re they’re going to happen. People have lives outside of school. It doesn’t matter what mitigation factors we have here. People are going to contract this virus outside of school and then they may not know it until after they’ve already been here. So that’s going to happen and you’ve got to kind realize that our big thing is to make sure we’re taking the safety protocols serious enough to where if that does happen, that it doesn’t go any further than that person,” Clugston said.
Clugston said whenever a positive case appears, the district does it’s best to track the case and make sure no one else has been exposed.
“We analyze every case real closely. And we’re looking at where the classes are, making sure we haven’t had any exposures at school, and making sure everybody’s doing what they need to. And then if you get another case somewhere, you want to make sure that those two cases line up anywhere, is there some place where we’re dropping the ball? And we study that a great deal to make sure that does not happen here,” he said.
