East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Decreasing Clouds tonight. Patchy Very Dense Fog is expected early on Friday Morning and should burn off by mid-morning. Please Drive Carefully. Decreasing Clouds throughout the day on Friday as well. Mostly Sunny Sky on Saturday and Sunday. A cold front on Monday morning could bring a few showers/thundershowers to ETX as it moves through, then another front on Wednesday morning ushers in some cooler air to the area. A warming trend is likely through Sunday...then we cool off a bit behind Monday’s front and cool off even more behind Wednesday’s front. Lows on Wednesday morning should drop into the upper 50s and then into the lower to middle 50s...if not cooler...on Thursday of next week. High temps in the middle 80s on Sat, Sun, and Mon, then cooling into the middle to upper 70s on Wed and Thur.