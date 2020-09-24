Nacogdoches ISD superintendent says procedures reviewed to start football season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD is planning to distribute 1,600 iPads to their elementary students.
Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo talked about some of the challenges the district is having with technology as well as the support they are offering.
“We’re first and foremost, we’re really excited about the arrival of the iPads and giving those out to the students. Some of the things that we’re going through is training some of our parents and making sure the parents know (about) the connectivity and how to connect to the particular classroom and teachers. Also how to access the internet if they don’t have the internet at the house,” he said.
The district has also put football on hold for the next few weeks due to COVID concerns. 89 members of the JV and varsity teams are in quarantine, along with 16 coaches. Trujillo discussed what the district is doing differently to make sure everybody stays safe.
“Well we definitely want a football season. And we know that our community is looking forward to it. It’s one of those Friday night events that brings the community together. So we’ve had a conference with each one of our coaches to review some of our PPE and some of the guidelines to ensure that we understand the use of masks and when to use those masks. And also to enlighten our players on what ‘social distancing’ means and what does ‘quarantine’ mean,” he said.
