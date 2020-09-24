EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with some patchy fog and a little bit of mist and drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through midday with more breaks in the cloud cover by this afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon and early evening with clouds clearing out completely overnight. Temperatures today will reach the mid 70s, but with clear skies tonight, many places will drop into the lower 60s with a few outlying areas reaching the upper 50s. Mostly sunny for Friday with temperatures reaching the lower 80s by afternoon. More sunshine this weekend with a gradual warming trend into the mid 80s. Early next week, a cold front begins to move toward East Texas. Expect a slight chance for rain Tuesday and slightly cooler temperatures by midweek.