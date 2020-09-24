More inmates transferred from East Texas jail to avoid overcrowding

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the second time in 2 months, an East Texas sheriff’s office organized a big transfer of inmates to avoid overcrowding.
Thursday morning, the Gregg county sheriff’s office moved 51 inmates, booking them out for journey to state prisons.
With jail capacity at just over 900, the jail currently held more than 7-hundred inmates, and officials say more room had to be made.
“This takes a good burden off of us plus gives us a little bit of breathing room, for new book-ins and the ability to quarantine them plus it saves a lot of taxpayers dollars,” says sheriff’s office lieutenant Josh Tubb.
Normally TDCJ would be picking up inmates on a regular basis, but the pandemic put a hold on frequent transfers.
