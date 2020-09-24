Chapel Hill ISD superintendent attributes district success to strategic planning, cooperation

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - The superintendent of Chapel Hill ISD in Smith County says that at week five of the school year, things are going well.
“Our staff did an excellent job,” Supt. Lamond Dean said, attributing the continued success of the students and staff to solid strategic planning ahead of the school year. He said the school district is performing at a high level due to that planning, as well as the coordinated effort by the staff, students, and community at-large who are working to follow safety guidelines set forth by the TEA and UIL.
“We are thankful of the goodwill of our staff, students and our community...it is what is allowing us to function at a high level,” Dean said, saying that there have been low numbers of positive cases in the district.
Dean said his goals for the school year are first and foremost, to keep students, staff and community safe during the pandemic.
Secondly, he said the goal is always learning, and be believes with continued cooperation and planning, that can continue at a high level this school year.
