Tyler man sentenced for producing, selling fake US documents

Jose Luis Marquez Rodriguez pleaded guilty on Oct. 1, 2019 to conspiracy to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle. Marquez Rodriguez also forfeited five firearms and ammunition; a computer and three printers; approximately $30,000 in cash; and two pieces of real property in Flint, Texas. Marquez Rodriguez also agreed to a money judgment in the amount of $308,961.09, which represents the proceeds from his criminal conduct.