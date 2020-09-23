Townhome development planned to answer demand for downtown living in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the city of Tyler continues to grow and the demand for downtown living increases, a new development of townhomes are in the works in the southwest corner of West Erwin Street and South Bonner Avenue. These townhomes will encourage some of the families interested in living closer to the city to move downtown.
TD Land Management will begin breaking ground on September 25 to create more living spaces for future residents interested in moving closer to downtown Tyler. With just a six-minute walk from the square, developer Will Hersey says he’s already sold one-third of these townhomes prior to breaking ground.
“So, they are three-story, zero lot line townhomes; we’re building 18 of them. We’re starting with the first nine and going to the back nine from there and we’ve already pre-sold six of them.”
With some families wanting to enjoy the scenery, live music, and food that downtown has to offer, City of Tyler main street director Amber Varona explains how these townhomes will answer the demand.
“There’s a lot of amenities that are being added to downtown, and just adding rooftops and availability for people to live here 24/7 is going to be a booming business and we’re super excited about that because downtown is truly becoming a destination for all.”
These townhomes begin at $295,000, and Hersey says he plans to complete the first half of the townhomes by May 2021.
“We’re really looking for this to be the catalyst and have other developers come in and revitalize downtown Tyler; what everybody has wanted to have and see happen for so long.”
Varona explains one of the many reasons why the population is increasing in the downtown Tyler area.
“We’re bringing in more contacts with the colleges here and we’re just moving forward with all the great projects, so with the west townhomes that are coming in, it’s just going to be an added bonus to what the revitalization efforts are happening right now.”
These three-story units will have a dog park, bbq area, and a gated community. For those interested in applying, you can click here for more information.
