Player Spotlight: Shelbyville’s Jakory Standley has amazing night after heartbreaking news

Jakory Standley is the subject of the week 4 Red Zone Player Spotlight.
On Sept. 18, Standley went 15-19 for 388 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also ran for 109 yards and two additional touchdowns. On defense he had four tackles and one pass breakup. That performance came just a short time after he learned his father had died.
“I got by myself before the game to let some emotions out then when I got back in the locker room I started to feel better with my brothers around me," Standley said. "On the field they kept my head up.”
Standley has been raised in foster care but would talk to his dad all the time on the phone.
“He always wanted me to play football and never stop,” Standley said. "I told him I would make it out and buy him a mansion. "
Shelbyville Coach David Benbow pointed out that Standley has matured and grown into on of the Dragons leaders and it is a testament to his hard work with what happened in that game against Groveton.
“He was more than welcomed to sit that one out Friday and do what he needed to do," Benbow said. "It was one of those nights with a Disney moment. Everything clicked and went our way and he put on a show.”
