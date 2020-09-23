Patrick Mahomes makes Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes is on his way to becoming a cultural icon.
On Tuesday, the 25 year-old East Texas native was named to the 2020 list of most influential people by Time Magazine.
Not even 30, Mahomes has a Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP award, NFL MVP award and the richest contract in sports. Mahomes joins a list of world leaders, activists, recording artists and politicians that includes names like President Donald Trump, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, physician Anthony Fauci, Senator Kamala Harris, Chief Justice John Roberts and the Black Lives Matter founders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi.
MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter wrote Mahomes entry for the list.
“When Patrick Mahomes steps onto the football field, all eyes are drawn to him,” Jeter said in his letter. "It’s not just that his combination of athleticism, creativity and vision is fun to watch. What his play really showcases is his love of the game and the commitment he’s made to his teammates and coaches, and it’s clear that is the true foundation of his success. "
