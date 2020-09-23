Overton ISD superintendent says virus cases manageable; waiting on state tech package

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton ISD Superintendent Stephen Dubose says that the district continues to manage well under current circumstances.
Dubose said that the district has had only two students on campus who tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four staff members. One online student did, as well. Dubose said those with minor symptoms continued to teach or do classwork.
Dubose also said that the district is still awaiting the TEA Operation Connectivity computers for students who don’t have one, or have unreliable equipment.
Finally, he said that he has an important goal in mind when they reach the end of this school year.
“I want to be able to say we loved our kids and we didi what was best for them and their interests; that our families feel like we’re taking care of their students and keeping them safe," Dubose said.
