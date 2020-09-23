Over 1,800 COVID-19 cases reported across Texas schools

AUSTIN (KLTV) - The state reported over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses on Wednesday.
The report state 1,212 students tested positive while 660 staff tested positive.
The number is up for students but down for staff. For the week of Sept. 13, 1,046 students tested positive while 859 staff tested positive.
For the school year, there have been 3,445 cases among students and 2,850 among staff. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
According to the Department of State Health Services website, district-level data will be available on Thursday.
