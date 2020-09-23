Once-divided Mineola cemeteries to unite under one name

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The board of Cedar Memorial Gardens and Mineola Cemetery have voted unanimously during a joint session to unite under one name: Mineola Memorial Cemetery.
The vote took place on Tuesday. The cemetery said the merger includes the addition of two seats to the board of the existing 501c13, which will be filled by Demetrius Boyd and Billy McCalla.
The cemetery said the July 15 removal of the fence between the two cemeteries was a symbolic gesture and only the beginning of an ongoing effort to remove lingering reminders of divisive ideologies of the past.
“In times past, things were done a certain way and no one asked questions. Today we move forward as one community with one cemetery," said Demetrius Boyd.
The cemetery said the merger will be facilitated by the One Cemetery Committee that will be tasked with, among other things, obtaining funds to build a new fence around the perimeter. They will do so with a GoFundMe campaign titled One Cemetery, One Fence.
“We have a lot of work to do to merge two organizations into one. And we’re going to do it together under one name: Mineola Memorial Cemetery," said David Collett, Chairman of the newly renamed Mineola Memorial Cemetery board.
