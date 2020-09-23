New Smith County Health Authority appointed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Throughout the pandemic, the job of the local health authority has proven to be critical in outlining and advising efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Smith County’s Health Authority recently retired, leaving an opening for the position.
Today, Tyler City Council members voted to approve the appointment of Dr. Paul McGaha to the position. This comes weeks after Dr. Jeffrey Levine, McGaha’s predecessor, retired.
“To have a wise counsel. We’ve had it from Jeff Levine and we expect to have the same counsel from Dr. Paul McGaha as we move forward,” NET Health CEO George Roberts said.
Moving forward in a time when COVID-19 cases are still climbing in East Texas. McGaha will use his public health background to help navigate through the pandemic by advising local officials and helping outline plans to mitigate the spread.
“On the horizon is a vaccine campaign, which will be coming probably early to next year in the spring and we will need to gear up for that,” McGaha said.
Although that vaccine could still be months away from approval, McGaha says the state is preparing for dispersal.
“Probably initially the high-risk populations, the healthcare workers, but then they’re developing a plan as we speak to disseminate that vaccine to the needed groups and then the general public thereafter,” McGaha said.
McGaha says despite the challenges that may lie ahead, he’s ready to get to work.
“Trying to provide any expertise needed to keep combating this. We’re in it for the long haul and we’ll be well into next year and whatever part I can do I’ll be happy to do so,” McGaha said.
