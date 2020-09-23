Longview animal shelter creates calendar to help raise money during pandemic

By Jeff Chavez | September 23, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 3:44 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center has gotten creative in promoting its shelter while also raising money during difficulties presented by a global pandemic.

The shelter helped create a calendar which features its rescue animals who found new homes, merchandise, and has information about its big Howl-O-Ween event.

Calendars are $15 and all proceeds go directly toward helping shelter animals.

KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke with manager Chris Kemper about how the calendar is helping the shelter continue its service to animals and the community despite the circumstances brought on by COVID-19.

