Latexo ISD closes high school campus until Monday

LATEXO, Texas (KTRE) - Latexo ISD has closed the high school campus Wednesday through Friday due to coronavirus cases among teachers and students.
Superintendent Michael Woodard reports five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last two days and six affected teachers that must be quarantined for two weeks.
All high school related activities are canceled during this time and will resume Monday, Oct. 5.
The high school will shift to synchronous learning during the campus closure, according to the school website.
