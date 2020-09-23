Juveniles offenders in Smith County earn vocational experience while repairing PATH homes

The HOPE Academy helps juvenile offenders in Smith County earn vocational experience to better prepare them for life after the program. (Source: Victoria Lara, KLTV 7 News)
By Victoria Lara and Jeff Wright | September 23, 2020

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Juvenile offenders at Smith County Juvenile Services (SCJS) are earning important vocational experience while also giving back to their community.

Juvenile Services is working with People Attempting to Help (PATH) via the Helping Others Pursue Excellence (HOPE) Academy, where offenders work to repair PATH’s transitional houses. However, juveniles in the academy participate in other areas of treatment, school, exercise, behavior, and other daily activities.

“Once the kids get out of the academy, the hope is that they will be able to transition into jobs, be able to have more tools in their belt to be able to have a more successful life,” said Karla Bautista, a probation officer and vocational instructor with SCJS.

The HOPE Academy helps nonprofits like PATH repair transitional homes. The program not only offers benefits to the community, but job skills to offenders who will soon rejoin the community. (Source: Victoria Lara, KLTV 7 News)

KLTV 7′s Victoria Lara spoke more with Bautista about how the vocational classes help juveniles in the HOPE academy succeed after the program, as well as how it benefits the community.

