I-10 East shut down near La./Texas border after 18-wheeler’s fuel tank ruptured

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound is currently shut down one mile east of the Louisiana/Texas border.
The 511la.org map is showing that I-10 West is also moving slowly in the area.
Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D, said an 18-wheeler struck a piece of metal in the roadway, which caused its fuel tank to rupture.
The accidents begin around mile post 1 and continue to around mile post 4.
No injuries are currently reported.
La. 12 and US 190 are available as detours coming in from Texas.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.