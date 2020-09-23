East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mist, Drizzle, and some Fog are possible for the rest of the day today and into the morning hours on Thursday. We should begin to see a decrease in cloud cover during the afternoon on Thursday with Partly to Mostly Sunny skies expected on Friday. Lots of sunshine starting on Saturday and continuing through most of next week. Two cold fronts are expected...the first on Monday and the second on Tuesday. The second cold front has some cooler air associated with it and should cool us down nicely, especially during the morning hours. No more significant rainfall is expected today, with only a trace possible early on Thursday. Drier and warmer conditions through Tuesday morning, then the cool down is expected. Fairly light winds are expected as well through Monday. Enjoy!!!