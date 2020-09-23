East Texas women’s shelter remains quarantined since March

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While most of East Texas businesses have opened up to some capacity, and people have gotten into the practice of wearing masks and distancing, one East Texas shelter has continued with a lengthy lockdown to protect its residents.
The House of Hope women’s shelter in Longview still has strict measures to guard against COVID-19.
“We’re still in lockdown quarantine. We’re very cautious about who we let in, even in our building,” says director Helen Johnson.
The shelter went on lockdown in March and has kept very rigid standards since.
“Because we take so many women and so many people that are off the street. They have to commit to stay here. They can not just come and go as they want to, walk the streets,” Johnson says.
But difficulties are necessary travel. Doctor’s appointments, and even jobs.
“We do have some women that are working every day. We’ve worked out transportation within the house so we don’t have to use public transportation,” Helen says.
Nearby Hiway 80 women and children’s housing has taken similar precautions.
Even with restrictions, the shelter took in a woman 5 months pregnant.
“We had a newborn baby. And we had to protect that newborn baby,” says Johnson.
Numbers have decreased from around 60 to 20-25. Many have left because of the stringent precautions.
“It’s hard for them to sit in there and see the four walls every day in and out. It’s hard because of the screening process and get new clients tested to make sure they don’t have the COVID so we don’t infect everybody in the shelter,” says shelter volunteer Laura Benson.
And since the March quarantine, the House of Hope has not had a single case of COVID-19.
