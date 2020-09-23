Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, TDCJ to search Wells area for missing infant Thursday

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon (Source: DPS)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 23, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 9:49 PM

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office along with TDCJ will be searching the Wells area Thursday for the missing 5-week-old infant, Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon.

The infant was last seen around 7:30 a.m. last Friday in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells. An Amber Alert was issued last week for the infant.

On Thursday, September 24, 2020, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department and TDCJ will be searching the Wells area. The...

Posted by Wells Police Department on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

According to a Facebook post from the Wells Police Department, the search will start on Forest Road around 8 am Thursday.

Authorities ask that everyone avoid the search area so they can search as much as possible.

The post said there will be search dogs from TDCJ along with low-flying helicopters to help with the search.

