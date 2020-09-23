Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, TDCJ to search Wells area for missing infant Thursday

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office along with TDCJ will be searching the Wells area Thursday for the missing 5-week-old infant, Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon.
The infant was last seen around 7:30 a.m. last Friday in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells. An Amber Alert was issued last week for the infant.
According to a Facebook post from the Wells Police Department, the search will start on Forest Road around 8 am Thursday.
Authorities ask that everyone avoid the search area so they can search as much as possible.
The post said there will be search dogs from TDCJ along with low-flying helicopters to help with the search.
