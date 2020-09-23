Better East Texas: Suicide prevention discussion brought into focus by Dak Prescott

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott discussed the impact that this year has had on him mentally, and he discussed his struggle with depression after losing his brother. His brother committed suicide earlier this year. So, it is obvious that no one is immune to the impact and effects of mental health issues and suicide. After the wild Cowboys' game with the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta tight end Hayden Hurst found Prescott and reiterated his support of Prescott going public with his struggles. It is a powerful exchange because both men have deep interest in addressing mental health issues and suicide prevention.