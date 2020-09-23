Better East Texas: No more name calling in politics

You can go to the individual candidate’s websites, but most people won’t and, honestly, both websites are more of an appeal to donate to the campaign than address what their plans are. Ultimately, it seems most Americans have made up their minds and will vote on a favorite candidate based on some metric other than their plan or effectiveness in office. And the candidates appear fine with that and continue to call each other names and react to the names they have been called. It is not kindergarten, but it is not far from it.