Better East Texas: No more name calling in politics

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a book that was written back in 1986 – yes, some 34 years ago – called All I Really Need To Know I Learned in Kindergarten.
The book outlined a very simple set of life lessons that have relevance from kindergarten through adulthood. One rule is don’t hit, another is play fair, and yet another is say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody.
Again, all pretty basic and many kids adhere to them, for a while at least. But it is obvious by the headlines in today’s political news cycle that hurting people, name calling, followed by back-and-forth childlike behavior has taken precedence over the rules in the book. When you look at the dialogue between President Trump and former Vice President Biden, it is hard to find substance on what their plans are if they are elected. It is more of a shouting match to see who can be the loudest in name-calling exchanges than plans for America.
You can go to the individual candidate’s websites, but most people won’t and, honestly, both websites are more of an appeal to donate to the campaign than address what their plans are. Ultimately, it seems most Americans have made up their minds and will vote on a favorite candidate based on some metric other than their plan or effectiveness in office. And the candidates appear fine with that and continue to call each other names and react to the names they have been called. It is not kindergarten, but it is not far from it.
Here is hoping election day will get here soon and no matter the outcome, the name calling will take a recess
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.