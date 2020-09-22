WATCH: Lufkin ISD working to help students who struggled during 1st grading period

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD’s administration and faculty members have been reaching out to the parents who students who struggled during the first grading period, according to Lynn Torres, LISD’s superintendent.
Their message, especially to the parents of students who are still doing virtual learning, has been, “Come back to school.”
“We’ve been very diligent about looking at our failure rates, and we’ve been in contact with parents of students, especially those who are doing virtual learning, who haven’t been successful,” Torres told Good Morning East Texas anchor Erika Bazaldua Tuesday morning. “Our suggestion to them has been to come back to school.”
Torres said Lufkin ISD had about 356 students return to their respective campuses for in-class instruction.
“We’ve opened the window, and whenever they want to come back, they are welcome,” Torres said.
The Lufkin ISD superintendent said they are now in Week 5 of their 2020-2021 school year.
Next Monday will be the next window for parents of students to choose to go the virtual learning route, Torres said. However, she added they expect the number of virtual-learning students to go down again. Right now, about 22 percent of the school district’s students are doing distance learning from home.
Torres said parents of some Lufkin ISD students are still choosing to have their children do the virtual learning because they have lingering health and safety concerns. She said some families are keeping their children out of school because one or more family members are in at-risk groups.
Lufkin ISD is also getting ready for its first football game of the season. The Panthers will be playing the Tyler Legacy High School Red Raiders in Tyler Friday night.
“We’re excited about getting back to a little more normalcy,” Torres said.
Tickets for the Lufkin-Tyler Legacy matchup will go on sale on the Tyler ISD website at midnight on Wednesday. Torres said LISD parents need to be aware that because of the social distancing protocols, only a limited number of tickets will be available for Friday night’s game.
Torres added Lufkin ISD is diligently looking for an opponent for the Panthers' first home game on Oct. 2. Nacogdoches ISD’s leadership canceled that game. She said they are looking at some potential opponents, other teams who have had cancelations.
Recently, the Lufkin Panthers had a scrimmage at one of their practices, and Torres said parents did an excellent job of wearing their masks and social distancing when they showed up to watch that game.
Click the video above to watch the full interview.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.