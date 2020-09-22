WATCH: Longview ISD superintendent talks PPE, start of flu season

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With one month of the 2020 school year in the books, Longview ISD superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the district is using a large amount of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
“We used quite a bit each day. We received a large shipment from TEA, but we’ve also had to supplement here locally. We’re doing fine. Now the question not only on my mind, but across the state, well, really across the country on PPE, is you know we’re okay now. But as this goes on and gets into flu season everybody’s apprehensive about what might happen,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox said he believes the protocols put in place to protect against COVID-19 will also serve the district well as flu season approaches.
“We feel like that the safety protocols we’re using with the COVID, with the mask and the hand washing, certainly is going to have to help us as we get into flu season. Certainly you know that’s what we expect to happen. And you know with the medical experts saying you can contract both at the same time, what a horrible thought. We’re just going to maintain our vigilance and be as proactive as we can," he said.
