UIL sends warning to Elysian Fields ISD for not following COVID-19 guidelines at game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University Interscholastic League has warned Elysian Fields and outlined sanctions if social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols are not followed at future UIL events.
Superintendent Maynard Chapman posted a letter to the district’s Facebook claiming that complaints were made to the UIL.
“EFISD has been turned in for violating Gov. Abbott’s executive order of wearing a mask and also not practicing social distancing,” the letter stated. “It was mentioned that repeated announcements were made about wearing a face mask and social distancing and that adjustments still were not made.”
If any further allegations are made to the UIL then EFISD could have no spectators at UIL events; and students could lose out on the opportunity to participate in all UIL events and activities.
The complaints came following the game at Daingerfield this past week. EFISD is set to host Queen City on Friday.
