Tyler County Sheriff’s Office: Ex-spouses' argument ends in fatal shooting

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One man has died and a woman injured from gunshot wounds following an argument between ex-spouses in Tyler County.
Monday at approximately 7:00 pm, Tyler County deputies responded to a shooting on CR 4566, South of Spurger, off FM 92. The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office reports finding a deceased man from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman with a gunshot wound to the hand and shoulder.
The sheriff’s office investigation revealed the shooting was the result of an argument between ex-spouses.
The female was transported to a Beaumont hospital where she is in stable condition. An autopsy will be conducted on the deceased male later this week in Beaumont.
