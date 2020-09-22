Texas Tech football player arrested for racing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A starting player for the Texas Tech football team was arrested Monday on a charge of racing on a highway.
Sarodorick Untra Thompson, Jr., 20, originally from Irving, was brought to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday.
According to court documents, the charge is related to a racing incident near 98th and Indiana Avenue on June 27, involving another Tech player.
As of 4:30 p.m., Monday, Thompson was no longer appearing in the Lubbock County Detention Center records.
Texas Tech University provided the following statement Monday afternoon, following Thompson’s arrest:
“SaRodorick Thompson was notified late last week that there had been a misdemeanor warrant issued in his name. Thompson and his lawyer are currently cooperating with the Lubbock Police Department and have done so since the incident in late June. Texas Tech Athletics will handle the matter consistent with its student-athlete discipline policy and any discipline will be handled internally. Thompson is expected to play in Saturday’s Big 12 opener versus Texas.”
