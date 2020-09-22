State urges citizens to be mindful of weather impacts from Beta

As Tropical Depression Beta continues to impact the Texas Coast and Southeast Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texans to continue to monitor weather conditions and be mindful of potential flooding, high wind, heavy rain, and storm surge in their area. Tropical Depression Beta, downgraded from a Tropical Storm, will continue to produce significant rainfall from the middle Texas Coast through Southeast Texas. Dangerous flooding is already occurring and remains possible throughout Southeast Texas through Wednesday. The Texas State Operations Center remains activated at Level 2 (Escalated Response Conditions) to support requests for assistance from local officials.