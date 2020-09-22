Rusk man agrees to 12-year prison sentence for 2018 fatal drunken driving wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in exchange for 12 years in prison.
Caleb Michael Marsh, 23, appeared in the 7th District Court before Judge Kerry L. Russell where he entered his guilty plea via Zoom.
On Dec. 28, 2018, Marsh was traveling westbound in a 2014 Dodge Ram on State Highway 64. according to a DPS report. The report states Marsh was driving on the wrong side of the road when he hit a 2006 Ford Focus.
David D. Nelson, 43, of Tyler, died at the scene. Marsh was seriously injured.
Marsh’s blood-alcohol level was .129 at the time of the wreck, according to DPS.
Prosecutor Richard Vance told the court Nelson’s family supports the plea agreement.
