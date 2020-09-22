East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More rain is expected through the night tonight, but most of the rain should be fairly light except for over the SE sections of East Texas or the eastern sections of Deep East Texas. More in the scattered variety for much of the day tomorrow. Additional rainfall totals should range from .10″ to 1.00″. The higher totals should be over the southern/southeastern sections of East Texas, or Deep East Texas, and the lower amounts over the western and northern areas of East Texas. The rain should really begin to taper off by Wednesday afternoon, and then only a few sprinkles even possible on Thursday. The sun returns late on Thursday afternoon or on Friday and stays with us through the middle part of next week. A cold front is still expected on Sunday, but it will be a bit later in the day, so a few scattered showers/thundershowers will be possible for a few hours on Sunday afternoon/evening, then the skies are to clear quickly behind it. Mild temperatures through Thursday, then a warming trend...but not too warm... into the weekend/early next week. There won’t be too much cool air with Sunday’s cold front. Have a wonderful day.