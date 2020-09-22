One dead after vehicle crashes into tree on I-20 in Smith County

According to a preliminary report at 1:40 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 20 four miles southwest of the city of Winona in Smith County. The preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2019 Toyota RAV-4, Alaaaldin Mohamed Radwan, 36, of Irving was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 in the outside lane when his vehicle hydroplaned and went off the roadway to the north.