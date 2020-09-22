One dead after vehicle crashes into tree on I-20 in Smith County

Smith County, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon one person died after hydroplaning and crashing into a tree on I-20 in Smith County.
According to a preliminary report at 1:40 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 20 four miles southwest of the city of Winona in Smith County. The preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2019 Toyota RAV-4, Alaaaldin Mohamed Radwan, 36, of Irving was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 in the outside lane when his vehicle hydroplaned and went off the roadway to the north.
The vehicle went into a side skid before crashing into a tree.
Radwan was pronounced dead at the scene.
