EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Expect another cloudy, rainy day. As the center of Tropical Storm Beta continues to drift eastward along the coastline, the outer bands will move through East Texas, bringing rain off and on all day long. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 60s and 70s all day. Showers will linger into tomorrow morning, but as the tropical system weakens and moves farther east, rain chances will decrease through the day tomorrow with only slight chances lingering into Thursday. Cloud cover begins to clear out by the end of the work week and temperatures will return to near average for this time of the year. Expect mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 80s this weekend.