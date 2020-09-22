Lubbockite holds Guinness World record for largest lip balm collection

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - How many chap sticks does it take to have a Guinness world record for largest collection?
Chelsea Jerabek, who has the title, owns more than 1,800 lip balms, but Guinness does not include duplicates so the record states that she has 1,622.
She started collecting when she was 11-years old.
“My Aunt collects PEZ and she has this whole huge collection so you know as a kid you want to be like all the adults in your life. I think we were at wal mart or something the next day, I saw more and it just snowballed from there," Jerabek said.
In Feburary, she was awarded her title. She had to build a new rack to display her lip balms.
Shelves that you can put in the kitchen cabinets, those white metal ones. The little holders are little christmas light holders. I just had this thought and it worked- they fit perfectly," Jerabek said.
If anyone wants to donate lip balms to her, her P.O. box is listed below.
P.O. Box 6132, Lubbock, TX 79493
