Following investigation former SFA coach Danny Kaspar resigns from Texas State

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas State men’s basketball coach Danny Kaspar has resigned from his position.
The university confirmed the news on Tuesday night. In June Kaspar was put under a Title IX investigation by the school after a former Texas State player made allegations of racial remarks made at practice.
Kaspar was the head coach for the SFA Basketball program from 2000-2013. He brought home the school’s first NCAA National Tournament appearance in 2009. In 2018, Kaspar was inducted into the SFA Hall of Fame.
In the wake of the allegations, over a dozen black former SFA basketball players came out and defended Kaspar.
Assistant Terrence Johnson will serve as the interim head coach for the 2020-2021 season.
