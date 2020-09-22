Father of missing 5-week-old in Wells charged in connection with case

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - The father of a missing 5-week-old baby has been charged in connection with the infant’s disappearance.
Investigators have charged DeAndre Argumon, father of Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, with endangering and/or abandoning a child. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson announced the charge Tuesday during a news conference while updating the public about the search.
State officials issued an Amber Alert last week for Armaidre. The infant was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells.
Authorities received a 911 call Friday afternoon that was the child was missing, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. Wells Police Department began searching the area for DeAndre and Armaidre. After several interviews, Argumon was found and arrested on charges unrelated to the investigation.
Dickson said during an interview about his son’s disappearance, Argumon did not cooperate with detectives. The sheriff added that there was no indication that Armaidre was a victim of foul play.
“The father was released from jail on a parole violation last Tuesday. He had been around the father for three day,” he said.
Authorities are again asking for the public’s help finding Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon. Anyone who saw DeAndre between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, likely driving a gray Ford Explorer in the Wells area is asked to contact authorities immediately.
“We’re asking that the public be vigilant while in the community,” Dickson explained. "While you’re on your property, on the deer lease, while you’re visiting family at the cemetery, be vigilant.
“Look for anything out of place; look for small, fresh graves. Just anything that would raise a suspicion. Do not touch it, and call local law enforcement.”
A substantial reward would be offered to anyone who helps recover the child, Dickson said.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.