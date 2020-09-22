East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More rain is expected through the day today and into the night. More in the scattered variety overnight and much of the day tomorrow. Additional rainfall totals should range from .10″ to 1.50″. The higher totals should be over the southern/southeastern sections of East Texas, or Deep East Texas, and the lower amounts over the western and northern areas of East Texas. The rain should really begin to taper off by Wednesday afternoon, and then only a few sprinkles on Thursday. The sun returns on Friday and stays with us through the middle part of next week. A cold front is still expected on Sunday, but it will be a bit later in the day, so a few scattered showers/thundershowers will be possible for a few hours on Sunday afternoon/evening, then the skies are to clear quickly behind it. Mild temperatures through Thursday, then a warming trend...but not too warm... into the weekend/early next week. There won’t be too much cool air with Sunday’s cold front. Have a wonderful day.