County jails faced with overcrowding problem due to effects of pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Among the places where the effects of COVID-19 are being felt the most: county jails. Not necessarily because of the spread of the virus, but the fact that’s it’s contributing to the overcrowding of jails. Among the reasons: delayed jury trials and required quarantine.
“If we could today or tomorrow, get TDCJ to take their 200 inmates, we’d be back to normal," said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
Smith is talking about the close to 200 inmates that are ready to go to state prison, but remain in the county jail awaiting transport.
“The state has not taken them," Smith said. "I think we have 27 going this week, but that’s the first in a long time.”
Smith said about six weeks ago, the county took several inmates to a state prison in Beeville, Texas, but they’re unable to transport inmates like that very often.
“It taxes our resources to the maximum," Smith said. "They’re already taxed, where we are 20 something detention officers short and we’re then having mandatory overtime to cover shifts in the jail.”
Smith said the previous average number of inmates housed in the county jail was 850 to 900. Their most recent peak count was more than 1,100.
“It’s alarming,” said Dalila Reynoso, a local activist fighting for those behind bars, specifically those in the pre-trial phase, meaning they have yet to be convicted of a crime. Those inmates are determined eligible for release through the county’s pretrial services office.
“They (pretrial services) said that their role or responsibility is to assist in the overcrowding of our county jail, but yet, this reflects something else," Reynoso said holding recently obtained pretrial records.
Reynoso said along with financial reasons keeping many of these people in jail, some are also dealing with mental health issues and don’t belong in jail.
“I’m not saying let them all go, but find other alternatives for these individuals," Reynoso said.
As she does almost every week, Reynoso spoke at Tuesday morning’s Smith County Commissioners Court meeting.
“It is vital that we release anyone from jail who should not be there,” Reynoso said in court.
Reynoso told KLTV, “how do we now move beyond conversation and take real action?”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.