Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

(KLTV) - Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have emerged from their ‘safe haven’ after taking shelter inside their Soyuz spacecraft as an unknown piece of space debris approached the orbiting outpost.
According to NASA, the object was expected to pass within an eighth of a mile of the space station Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4:19 p.m., the Russian Progress 75 resupply spacecraft docked to the ISS conducted an avoidance maneuver, firing its thrusters for 150 seconds.
According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, the maneuver was successful in boosting the station to a safer orbit.
The Expedition 63 crew temporarily relocated to the Russian segment to be closer to their Soyuz spacecraft “out of an abundance of caution,” a news release stated.
“At no time was the crew in any danger.”
NASA said the object’s closest approach will happen around 5:21 p.m. CST.
Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the debris.
The space agency says the ISS crew, currently consisting of NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, have resumed their regular activities.
