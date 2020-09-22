Affidavit: Man killed deer at Polk County ranch, abandoned body

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 33-year-old Pollok man on Monday in connection with allegations that he shot a deer at a ranch in Corrigan without permission and asked his friend to cut off the animal’s head and antlers.
Jerry Allen Wilkerson was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of taking wildlife resources without landowner’s consent and trespassing with a firearm.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Shawn Smith was notified on Nov. 22, 2019, about a deer that had been shot inside a high fence at a ranch located at 302 Oak Circle in Corrigan. The deer was found dead with its head and antlers cut off, the affidavit stated.
The ranch is located just off Rayburn Hills Drive.
The property owner offered a reward for any information about who might have shot the deer.
On Nov. 25, Smith got a tip from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Operation Game Thief hotline that a man had just seen two men trespassing on a high-fence ranch located at 26445 E. 942 in Corrigan.
“The caller was an off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s deputy and was able to get pictures and a good description of the vehicle that the violators were driving,” the affidavit stated. “The picture taken by the off-duty officer clearly shows a firearm located in the front seat.”
The affidavit pointed out that the two Polk County ranches are about one and a half miles apart.
Later, Wilkerson was identified as one of the men in the picture snapped by the off-duty deputy.
The game warden interviewed the second man in the picture at the man’s home in Lufkin on Nov. 30, 2019. He admitted to trespassing on the high-fence ranch located off 942 but denied any involvement in the deer that was shot at the other ranch, the affidavit stated.
Later that day, Smith interviewed Wilkerson. Wilkerson admitted that he and the other man trespassed at the ranch on 942, the affidavit stated. He also allegedly confessed to shooting the deer that was found on the high-fence ranch just off Rayburn Hills Drive.
Wilkerson told the game warden that he shot the door from the road, and the other man climbed the fence and cut the deer’s head off, the affidavit stated. The antlers from the deer that was shot on the ranch off Rayburn Hills Drive were recovered from Wilkerson, according to the affidavit.
