WATCH: Pollard Theater Center director talks about upcoming play

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pollard Theater Center in Tyler will be hosting its first show of the year later this week when its members perform a play called “Daddy’s Dyin' Who’s Got the Will.”
Cheyenne Whorton, the director of the Pollard Theater Center, spoke to East Texas News host Kayla Lyons about the upcoming play Monday afternoon.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Whorton said. “In these uncertain times, we’re just pleased to return to the stage and bring some escapism back to the world.”
When Gov. Greg Abbott started shutting Texas down because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the cast and crew of “The Music Man” were about two weeks out from performing the musical in front of a Tyler crowd. However, the pandemic caused the theater company to postpone “The Music Man” until 2021.
Whorton said after that happened, he and the Pollard Theater Center’s Board of Directors met and discussed ways to move forward during a pandemic. He added they decided to move forward with future productions in the hope that Abbott would eventually ease the COVID-19 restrictions on live events.
The Pollard Theater Center will be performing “Daddy’s Dyin' Who’s Got the Will” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. There will be shows at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday’s performance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
The blurb for the play states, “Set in a small Texas town, ‘Daddy’s Dyin'’ concerns the reunion of a family gathered to await the imminent death of their patriarch. But in essence, it is the story of the rebirth of the spirit of the family unit. It is filled with funny, tense, and touching moments about characters you will come to care about.”
Whorton said they will have social distancing protocols in place for the audience. He added that ushers will guide people to their seats, so groups won’t have to come in close contact with each other.
Tickets are $15 each. Visit this link to purchase tickets.
The Founder’s Center is located at 3030 New Copeland Road.
