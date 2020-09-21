WATCH: Mineola ISD superintendent says school district’s COVID-19 safety protocols are working

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola ISD’s administrators, staff members, and students have been following the safety protocol since the school district’s 2020-2021 school year started on Aug. 13, and they have been able to limit the spread of the COVID virus.
“I’m very happy and very blessed to be able to report that we’ve had four active COVID-19 cases among our student population since school started, and all four of them have recovered,” Dr. Cody Mize, Mineola ISD’s superintendent, said during an interview on Good Morning East Texas Monday morning.
Mize added that since March, six Mineola ISD staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. Five out of the six have returned to work, and the sixth should be back soon, he said.
When school started back in August, about 78 percent of Mineola ISD’s students returned for on-campus instruction, Mize said. The remaining students took the distance learning option. Since then, the on-campus number has climbed to about 90 percent.
Mize said communication between the school district’s leadership, parents, and the community played an important role in the strong start Mineola had for the 2020-2021 school year. In addition to creating an app for parents and students to have up-to-date regarding Mineola ISD, they also did a series of commercials that illustrated what it would be like for the students returning to the district’s four campuses in-person instruction.
In response to a question about whether the district could meet the connectivity needs if all of its students had to return to virtual learning, Mize said they have been working on that issue since March.
Mineola ISD bought numerous Wi-Fi “hot spots” for its 1,600 students to use, and they still have a surplus of those, Mize said. He added the community has really stepped up as well. Businesses and churches have offered free Wi-Fi for Mineola ISD students.
“I think if we did have to go to all virtual learning again, we’ll be in a very good position in regard to connectivity,” Mize said.
Fall sports and other extracurricular activities have kicked off in earnest for Mineola ISD, which has added to the sense of normalcy.
Mize said their football team is 3-0, and it has a big district matchup with Winnsboro Friday night. Even though the Mineola ISD volleyball was under quarantine at the start of the year, they are now 8-1, Mize said. He added the theater department had a program last Saturday, and the band is going well.
When asked about what he wants to be able to say at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, Mize said, “We persevered. We’ve been able to adapt, overcome, and change and still keep some sense of normalcy. At the same time, we were able to keep our students, our staff, and our community safe.”
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.