Tyler Pounds receives $1 million federal grant for improvements

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will receive federal aid for future security enhancements.
According to the Office of Senator John Cornyn, the airport was awarded a $1.02 million grant, funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
In a press release for Cornyn’s office, it’s stated the grant will go toward much-needed maintenance and safety improvements.
“[The grant] will ensure quality transportation services are available today, and in the years to come, for all Texans,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend leaders in Tyler who worked to secure this funding and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state.”
