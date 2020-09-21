Tyler police investigate reported shooting in parking lot of Hunter’s Glen Apartments

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating a reported shooting that left at least one person injured in the parking lot of a Tyler apartment complex.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. at Hunter’s Glen Apartments near the intersection of Shiloh Road and New Copeland Road.
One of the neighbors who lives closest to the scene told KLTV he heard three gunshots. He said when he came outside he saw one man on the ground yelling, “you got me,” to another man holding a gun.
Tyler police, fire and EMS crews immediately responded to the scene.
When our crews arrived at 2 a.m., one man was being treated by first responders. He was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away by ambulance.
At least two shell casings were flagged in the parking lot by Tyler police while several officers interviewed witnesses who heard the shots.
As of 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police labeled the call as “unauthorized use of a vehicle.”
No word on how the incident started or if anyone is facing charges.
No word on how the incident started or if anyone is facing charges.
