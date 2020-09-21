Sheriff’s Office: Biker crashes following Smith County chase

The sheriff’s office said the pursuit continued north on Hwy 155 until the suspect turned left onto FM 2661 and continued north toward State Hwy 31 West. At State Hwy 31 West, the suspect made a right turn and headed east toward Tyler. Once inside the city limits of Tyler, the suspect ended up on S. Vine St. where he proceeded south. He then made a right turn onto S. Glenwood Avenue and then a quick left onto Outer Dr. He continued south on Outer Dr. until the road came to a dead end inside the TISD bus barn parking lot. The suspect proceeded through the parking lot and exited onto S. Englewood Avenue and then made a quick right turn onto W. Seventh St. At this point, the suspect’s motorcycle struck a curb where he lost control and accelerated into a wood line on the north side of the roadway. The suspect then wrecked his motorcycle and was subsequently taken into custody.