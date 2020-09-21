Sheriff’s Office: Biker crashes following Smith County chase

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect who the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said drove away from a traffic stop has been taken into custody following a pursuit.
According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Monday, a Deputy initiated a traffic stop on an individual riding a motorcycle at State Hwy 155 South near CR 189. As the Deputy exited his patrol vehicle, the driver sped away northbound on Hwy 155. At this time, the Deputy quickly entered his patrol vehicle and initiated a pursuit on the suspect.
The sheriff’s office said the pursuit continued north on Hwy 155 until the suspect turned left onto FM 2661 and continued north toward State Hwy 31 West. At State Hwy 31 West, the suspect made a right turn and headed east toward Tyler. Once inside the city limits of Tyler, the suspect ended up on S. Vine St. where he proceeded south. He then made a right turn onto S. Glenwood Avenue and then a quick left onto Outer Dr. He continued south on Outer Dr. until the road came to a dead end inside the TISD bus barn parking lot. The suspect proceeded through the parking lot and exited onto S. Englewood Avenue and then made a quick right turn onto W. Seventh St. At this point, the suspect’s motorcycle struck a curb where he lost control and accelerated into a wood line on the north side of the roadway. The suspect then wrecked his motorcycle and was subsequently taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect was identified as Thomas Paul White – 49 of Frankston, Texas. He was transported to UT Health in Tyler where he was treated and released for minor injuries. White was subsequently booked into the Smith County Jail for the on-site charge of Evading with a Vehicle (Felony 3) along with warrants for Theft and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.
