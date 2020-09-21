One person dead in crash on US 175 in Cherokee County

DPS said the investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Chrysler 300, Uriel Rangel, 25, of Jacksonville was traveling west on US-175 and struck the back of a 2011 Audi A5 driven by Javier Corona, 33, of Jacksonville who had slowed on US-175 to turn south into a private drive. The collision caused the Audi to strike a power pole and a structure before coming to rest facing southwest. The Chrysler traveled southwest across CR-3318, struck a power pole and came to final rest in a field facing southwest.